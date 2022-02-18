ITT (NYSE:ITT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.300-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.96 billion-$3.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.60.

Shares of ITT stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.15. 6,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,786. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $76.43 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.95.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.264 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 24.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ITT by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 162,435 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 59.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 200,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

