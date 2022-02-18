Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Will Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to report earnings per share of $1.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trinseo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.94. Trinseo reported earnings per share of $3.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full year earnings of $7.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trinseo.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $176,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $1,129,372.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,363 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Trinseo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.62. 4,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.52. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $76.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinseo (TSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.