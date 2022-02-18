$0.15 EPS Expected for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. ChannelAdvisor reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

ECOM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.09. 4,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,028. The company has a market cap of $515.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $29.42.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $136,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $690,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 180,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 86,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 158,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

