Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.56.

HP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

HP traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.77. 25,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,991. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.22.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.84%.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

