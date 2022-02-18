Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.56.

HP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE HP traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.77. The company had a trading volume of 25,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,991. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.03. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.22.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.84%.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 67.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after buying an additional 156,152 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at $989,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,734,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,901,000 after buying an additional 33,944 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

