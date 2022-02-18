Brokerages Anticipate New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to announce earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.34. New Residential Investment posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NRZ stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.47. 141,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,732,674. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,070,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after buying an additional 28,523 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,081,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after buying an additional 59,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

