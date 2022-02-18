Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 112.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 3.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Paychex by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 75.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Paychex by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.39. The stock had a trading volume of 27,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,308. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.68 and a fifty-two week high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.09. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

