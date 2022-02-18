LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $47.00. The stock traded as low as $24.71 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 43251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LPSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on LivePerson from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 249.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

