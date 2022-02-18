Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Short Interest Update

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the January 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Genprex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 12.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNPX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. 18,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of -0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. Genprex has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

