Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Receives $30.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRBU. Citigroup raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday.

In related news, VP Ryan Fischesser bought 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,548.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,650 shares of company stock worth $49,085.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $70,738,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth $28,460,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth $28,204,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth $21,785,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth $20,544,000. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRBU traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $9.89. 15,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,219. Caribou Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

