Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.16 and the lowest is $2.57. Chevron posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 226.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year earnings of $11.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.04 to $12.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.61 to $10.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Chevron stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,755,330. Chevron has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $139.44. The company has a market capitalization of $256.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 636,765 shares of company stock valued at $84,153,866 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

