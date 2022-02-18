Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$64.07.
A number of brokerages have commented on HDI. Cormark decreased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$75.50 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of HDI traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$43.13. The stock had a trading volume of 38,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,660. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of C$27.03 and a 12 month high of C$49.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12.
Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
