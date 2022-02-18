Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$64.07.

A number of brokerages have commented on HDI. Cormark decreased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$75.50 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of HDI traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$43.13. The stock had a trading volume of 38,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,660. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of C$27.03 and a 12 month high of C$49.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.55%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

