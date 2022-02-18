Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.050-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $50 million-$52 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.34 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Impinj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.70.

Impinj stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.93. 10,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,186. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.85. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 2.33.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $206,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,054 shares of company stock valued at $4,733,436. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 780,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after acquiring an additional 114,274 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,754,000 after acquiring an additional 61,521 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,063,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 16,406 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

