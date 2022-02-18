T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Issues Earnings Results

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 162.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,278.55%.

Shares of TTOO stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,335. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $75.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.20. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTOO shares. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 target price for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 145.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 101,984 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 272,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 198,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 383.8% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 113,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

