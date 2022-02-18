Revomon Reaches Market Cap of $9.51 Million (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Revomon has a market capitalization of $9.51 million and approximately $998,998.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000955 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Revomon has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00044643 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,780.12 or 0.06927772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,992.05 or 0.99656237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00048736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00051755 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

