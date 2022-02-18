Kentucky Retirement Systems Cuts Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ventas were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 135.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VTR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Ventas stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.76. The company had a trading volume of 105,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,265. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.42.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.63%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

