Zacks: Brokerages Expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Denali Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $1.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 121.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Denali Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNLI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.67. 12,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.87 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average is $46.24. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $79.70.

In other news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 2,225 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $99,568.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,296 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $48,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,969 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,875. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

