-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). U.S. Xpress Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on USX shares. Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Xpress Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.25.

USX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. 8,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.63. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $40,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 41,240 shares of company stock worth $151,438 and sold 36,920 shares worth $322,922. 30.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

