Raymond James Cuts Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target to $57.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RBA. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.
Shares of NYSE RBA traded down $7.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.02. 263,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,879. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $76.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.43.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,270,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,711,000 after buying an additional 21,331 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.