Boenning Scattergood Increases Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$244.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Boenning Scattergood from C$234.00 to C$244.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$221.00 to C$231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$230.00.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock traded up C$3.84 during trading on Friday, hitting C$192.52. 124,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,343. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$181.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$184.68. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$159.44 and a 1-year high of C$213.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.82.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

