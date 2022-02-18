Raymond James Increases Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$52.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on HCG. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered shares of Home Capital Group from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.71.

Shares of TSE HCG traded down C$0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting C$37.41. 118,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,372. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$29.84 and a 12-month high of C$46.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 7.81.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

