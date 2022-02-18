Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vishay Precision Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Vishay Precision Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.95.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VPG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.24. The stock had a trading volume of 574 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,773. The firm has a market cap of $439.30 million, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Vishay Precision Group has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $39.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $176,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

