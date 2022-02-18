SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $1,964,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 68,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,072,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $758.38.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $598.36. 32,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,938. The company has a 50 day moving average of $613.87 and a 200 day moving average of $691.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $549.59 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.