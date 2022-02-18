SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 542.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,392 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,664,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.87. 47,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,276. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.43. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.41 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

