Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $12.93 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.6% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,450,000 after acquiring an additional 19,139,302 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $757,802,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,878 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 231.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210,303 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $62.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,755,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $269.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,582 shares of company stock worth $16,592,155. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

