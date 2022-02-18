Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $110.45 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6,563.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.18% of Ecolab worth $110,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 289.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 57.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $178.38 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.37 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.54.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.