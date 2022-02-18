Vestcor Inc Cuts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Vestcor Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,117 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Bank of America increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.23.

NYSE DLR opened at $137.76 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.56.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.