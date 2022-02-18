Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 320.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,168 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 980,012 shares of company stock valued at $309,415,310. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.43.

NVDA stock traded down $10.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.68. 1,198,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,410,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.16. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.52, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

