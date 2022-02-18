Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Invests $296,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,091 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after purchasing an additional 805,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,641 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after purchasing an additional 488,928 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $483,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,059 shares of company stock valued at $39,880,319 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,736,856. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.73 and a 200 day moving average of $260.53. The stock has a market cap of $195.42 billion, a PE ratio of 110.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $199.50 and a 12-month high of $311.75.
salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
