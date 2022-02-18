Knuff & Co LLC Trims Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Knuff & Co LLC lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,608,233. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.11 and a 200 day moving average of $69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

