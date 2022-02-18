R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.17 and last traded at $26.76. 20,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,247,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCM. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in R1 RCM by 89.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in R1 RCM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

