JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $351.50

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 351.50 ($4.76) and traded as high as GBX 357 ($4.83). JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 351.50 ($4.76), with a volume of 249,733 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 351.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 424.79. The company has a market capitalization of £255.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

About JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC)

JPMorgan Chinese Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

