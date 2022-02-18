JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $351.50

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 351.50 ($4.76) and traded as high as GBX 357 ($4.83). JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 351.50 ($4.76), with a volume of 249,733 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 351.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 424.79. The company has a market capitalization of £255.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.
About JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC)
