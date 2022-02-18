Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $47.51

Shares of Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.51 and traded as high as $48.99. Santa Cruz County Bank shares last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 876 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $209.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.43.
Santa Cruz County Bank shares are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, March 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 2nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Santa Cruz County Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCZC)
Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate; Land and Construction; Commercial and Industrial; Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production; and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R.
