Encore Wire Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encore Wire in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Encore Wire’s FY2023 earnings at $11.78 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of WIRE stock traded up $6.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.32. 10,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,791. Encore Wire has a one year low of $64.89 and a one year high of $151.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $3.74. The firm had revenue of $687.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.79 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,116,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $160,380,000 after buying an additional 38,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,775,000 after acquiring an additional 27,792 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 446.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,458,000 after acquiring an additional 457,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,795,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 0.39%.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

