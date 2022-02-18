CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Shares Down 8.8%

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)’s share price dropped 8.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.75 and last traded at $32.84. Approximately 28,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 395,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

LAW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Get CS Disco alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.93.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $310,953.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,898 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in CS Disco by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,426,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,885 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in CS Disco during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in CS Disco by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.