Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)’s stock price rose 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.27 and last traded at $18.24. Approximately 388,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,206,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

ONB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, December 19th.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 81.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.