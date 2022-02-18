Compass (NYSE:COMP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 179,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,634,481 shares.The stock last traded at $8.39 and had previously closed at $8.96.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital started coverage on Compass in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Compass in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a PE ratio of -3.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). Compass had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 81.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Compass’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $1,177,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 8,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $89,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,510 shares of company stock worth $1,270,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

