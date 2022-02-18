Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.48

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.48 and last traded at $21.59, with a volume of 15505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.
SHEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.23.
About Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
