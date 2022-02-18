Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.48

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.48 and last traded at $21.59, with a volume of 15505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

SHEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 48.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after acquiring an additional 34,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

