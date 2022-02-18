FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FFBW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FFBW by 13.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of FFBW by 111.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FFBW by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBW traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $12.03. 9,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,057. FFBW has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.81.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, which provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

