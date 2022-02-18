FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FFBW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FFBW by 13.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of FFBW by 111.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FFBW by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBW traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $12.03. 9,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,057. FFBW has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.81.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, which provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

