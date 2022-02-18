TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 7,330 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.47.

NYSE ABBV opened at $145.20 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $147.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $256.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

