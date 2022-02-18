Flamingo (FLM) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $28.57 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $85.13 million and approximately $28.57 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Flamingo has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00044521 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,756.41 or 0.06902336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,921.60 or 0.99967918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00048457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00051416 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

