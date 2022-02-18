$0.82 EPS Expected for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to report $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $0.59. Aptiv posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aptiv.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Aptiv by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 7.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Aptiv by 17.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.71. 19,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $127.63 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
About Aptiv
Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.
