Analysts Anticipate TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to Announce -$0.40 EPS

Equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will report earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. TreeHouse Foods posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 211.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on THS shares. TheStreet lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4,095.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period.

Shares of THS traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.80. The stock had a trading volume of 31,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,456. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average is $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

