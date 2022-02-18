Analysts Expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to Announce -$3.94 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will announce earnings per share of ($3.94) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.97) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($4.56). Royal Caribbean Group reported earnings of ($4.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.02) to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $7.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.92) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.02) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.91.

RCL traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.41. The company had a trading volume of 61,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.65. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $64.20 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.48.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

