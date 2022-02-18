Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Soroban Capital Partners LP’s 6th Largest Position

Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,179,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,545 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 6.9% of Soroban Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Soroban Capital Partners LP owned about 0.08% of Meta Platforms worth $739,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $101,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,084 shares of company stock worth $1,902,806. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.07. 676,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,455,816. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.16 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.63. The company has a market cap of $563.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.