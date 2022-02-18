Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,573,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780,449 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up about 0.7% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $158,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 75,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 17,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 28,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ET. Barclays lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 431,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,866,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.12. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 80,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 67,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $500,051.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

