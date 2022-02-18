Zacks: Analysts Expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.53 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will announce $31.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Target’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $31.89 billion. Target posted sales of $28.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $106.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.92 billion to $106.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $108.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $107.50 billion to $110.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,104 shares of company stock valued at $14,596,550 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.01. The stock had a trading volume of 52,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,188. Target has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $98.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

