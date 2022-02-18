Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $214.07 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,235,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International makes up about 0.9% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Crown Castle International worth $214,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,960 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,231,000 after purchasing an additional 658,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,502,434,000 after purchasing an additional 487,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,803,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,525,767,000 after acquiring an additional 357,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

CCI traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.56. 38,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.09. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

