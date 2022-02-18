Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 250 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Etsy were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Etsy by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.96. 47,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,661,227. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.37 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.84, for a total value of $2,886,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $11,218,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 127,626 shares of company stock worth $31,587,943 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.52.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

