Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 1,608 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 78.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.53. 517,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,617,854. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of -32.12, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.03. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

